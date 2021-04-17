SUPERMARKET rivals Aldi and Lidl have revealed a range of items hitting the middle aisles of their stores this weekend.

From camping equipment to DIY, you'll be able to pick up a bargain from the supermarket chains on Sunday, April 18.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

As lockdown restrictions ease many of us will be planning a getaway and if you're planning on a camping holiday, Aldi have you covered. This week, Aldi are offering a range of camping products offered at discount prices.

These include:

Intex Single Raised Airbed. (Aldi)

Sleep easy no matter the location with the Intex Single Raised Airbed. Available in Aldi for £27.99.

Adventuridge Caravan Air Awning. (Aldi)

Give yourself and your family plenty of space to relax with this stylish caravan awning. This product is only available on and will cost you £189.99.

Kirkton House Folding Step Stool. (Aldi)

Get to those hard to reach places with the Kirkton House Folding Step Stool. It could even double up as extra seating for the family. Available in Aldi for just £3.99.

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

If you want to spruce up around the house, Lidl has you covered with a range of DIY equipment available in the middle of Lidl this week.

These include:

Parkside Electric Paint & Mortar Mixer. (Lidl)

For thorough and energy-saving mixing of liquid and powdered building materials the Parkside Electric Paint & Mortar Mixer is available in Lidl for £34.99.

Parkside Sabre Saw. (Lidl)

For effortlessly cutting wood, plastic, metal and lightweight building materials, the Parkside Sabre Saw is available in Lidl for £29.99. 18+.

Parkside VDE Screwdriver Set. (Lidl)

This eight-piece Parkside VDE Screwdriver Set includes 4 slotted screwdrivers, 3 cross-head and a voltage tester. Available in Lidl for £4.99.

Find out more at Lidl.co.uk.