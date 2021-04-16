A PROTEST against the controversial Police and Crime Bill is due to be held in Newport on Saturday.
The 'Kill The Bill' protest will be held from 2pm to 4pm by the footbridge outside the University of South Wales building on Usk Way.
People attending have been asked to socially distance and wear a mask, as well as bring hand sanitiser if possible.
READ MORE:
- Watch: 12-year-old Newport cancer survivor marks opening of new city store.
- Businesswoman driving £67k Land Rover left biker with horrific injuries.
- Funeral takes place for 'highly skilled and much loved' police officer.
The Police and Crime Bill includes provisions to make a protest - which has the potential to cause ‘serious annoyance’ - potentially illegal, which could give the police the ability to crackdown on most peaceful protests, even after Covid restrictions are lifted.
A fortnight ago, in Cardiff, protestors marched from Bute Park to outside the UK Visa and Immigration office on Newport Road, closing the road to traffic.
Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, from Gwent Police, said: “We are aware of a planned protest in Newport on Saturday, April 17.
“We have attempted to engage with the event organisers and encourage them to consider alternative methods available to exercise their right to protest.
“Our response to any public gathering will always be fair and proportionate, and in line with current Welsh Government restrictions.
“The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which UK police uphold and facilitate, however coronavirus remains a real threat and there are still restrictions in place to prevent its spread, which include the restrictions on gatherings.
“We all have a part to play and here at Gwent Police we will continue to do our very best to protect and reassure our communities.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment