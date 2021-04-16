IT'S been a busy day in Newport for Gwent Police today. During a multi-agency operation, 30 vehicles were stopped with a number of warnings issued including an arrest.
The operation took place in Coedkernew after recent reports of shed and car breaks and fly tipping. Joining Gwent Police were traffic enforcement officers, Newport City Council and Natural Resources Wales.
One person was arrested for failing to stop, another was given a warning for cannabis, one disqualified driver was caught. There were also 10 prohibition notices issued and three vehicles were clamped for no tax. Three fixed penalty notices were issued for no licence/defect tyres and two fines for no insurance.
The fines totalled £710.
