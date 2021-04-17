A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CLAIRE LOUISE BAKER, 33, Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender.

Baker was ordered to pay £554 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

KIERAN PATRICK HORLEY, 28, of Raglan Mews, Newport, was ordered to pay £750 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving a Honda Civic on Serpentine Road without due care and attention.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSEPH HUGH CAMPBELL, 23, of Heol Fawr, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was made the subject of an eight-week curfew and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

CLAIRE MARIE COOPER, 32, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £638 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW LEE STEPHENS, 30, of Whitworth Terrace Upper, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £526 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 83mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEOFFREY LLOYD BOON, 42, of Sunnybank, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

STEVEN DEREK HARVEY, 51, of Surgery Road, Blaina, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 near the Tregwilym Road flyover.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ASIMA IQBAL, 45, of Stamford Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GLYN AMADEUS JONES, 29, of Pen Y Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Trethomas.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHYS JONES, 27, of Letchworth Road, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JEAN PIERRE VAN DER WESTHEIZEN, 22, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.