BRITISH actress Helen McCrory has unexpectantly passed away at the age of 52.

The Peaky Blinders and James Bond star leaves behind her husband and fellow actor Damian Lewis and their two children.

In a statement on social media, her husband Damian Lewis said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded bya. wave of love from friends and family."

He added: "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

In her final public appearance, the star was asked if she was okay by Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

Last month, Ms McCrory appeared on GMB via video link to discuss her charity work with her husband.

The couple raised more than £1 million for Feed NHS at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Garraway asked: “Are you alright, Helen?”

“You sound a bit croaky. Have you got a sore throat?”

Ms McCrory joked: “I’ve got children.”

Saturday Live presenter Rev Richard Coles paid tribute on social media, he said: “Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her.”

Ben Willbond, who worked with Helen on the film Bill, said: "Heartbroken at the news that Helen McCrory has died.

"She was so so brilliant when she came to work on Bill. Funny, generous, some wicked stories. I was in awe. My heart goes out to Damian and their family. Rest in peace."