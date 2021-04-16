BRITISH actress Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis has confirmed.
The Peaky Blinders and James Bond star leaves behind her husband and their two children.
In a statement on social media, her husband Damian Lewis said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded bya. wave of love from friends and family."
He added: "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."
Ms McCrory and Mr Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.