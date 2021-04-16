BRITISH actress Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis has confirmed.

Orange British Academy Film Awards – Odeon – Leicester SquareThe couple at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Peaky Blinders and James Bond star leaves behind her husband and their two children.

In a statement on social media, her husband Damian Lewis said: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded bya. wave of love from friends and family."

He added: "She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

BGC Charity Day 2019 – LondonHelen McCrory during the 15th BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in September 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Ms McCrory and Mr Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

MORE NEWS:

65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards – LondonThe couple with Cush Jumbo, Anna Wintour and Evgeny Lebedev at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2019 (Ian West/PA)
Peaky Blinders World Premiere – BirminghamMcCrory attending the Peaky Blinders series five world premiere in 2019. She played Polly Gray the matriarch of the Shelby clan (Jacob King/PA)
Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2019 – LondonAttending the Summer Party 2019 presented by Serpentine Galleries in London (Ian West/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet ClubThe couple at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Investitures at Buckingham PalaceMcCrory was awarded her OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2017 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Prince’s Trust ‘Invest In Futures’ receptionMeeting the Prince of Wales with Alexander Armstrong and Pixie Lott at the annual Prince’s Trust Invest In Futures reception in 2017 (Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph/PA)
Prince’s Trust Invest in Futures GalaWith Hugh Dennis and Joanna Lumley at a pre-dinner reception for the Prince’s Trust in 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA)
A Little Chaos Premiere – LondonAt the UK premiere of A Little Chaos in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
Investitures at Buckingham PalaceWith Lewis as he holds his OBE medal after his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2014 (Anthony Delvin/PA)
Peaky Blinders: Series 2 Premiere – BirminghamCillian Murphy and McCrory at the premiere of their TV drama Peaky Blinders: Series 2 in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Olivier Awards 2013 Arrivals – LondonThe couple arrive at the Olivier Awards in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)
Skyfall Royal World Premiere – LondonMcCrory arriving for the royal world premiere of James Bond film Skyfall, in which she starred, in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Topping Out Ceremony – Young Vic TheatreMcCrory and Jude Law during a ‘Topping Out’ ceremony at the Young Vic Theatre in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)
SHOWBIZ Miller 3From the West End production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy As You Like It with Sienna Miller at the Wyndhams Theatre in 2007 (Manuel Harlan/McDonaldRutter/PA)