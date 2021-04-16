A FUNERAL director and self-proclaimed royalist has recognised the death of the Duke of Edinburgh with a brilliant window display dedicated to him.

Mike Ryan, who owns Michael G Ryan son and daughters Ltd on Malpas Road, has a display throughout the year – often to celebrate good work happening in the community.

But he says he was so moved by Prince Philip’s death and the reaction to it, that he decided to do his own display over the weekend, which will remain in place for another week.

“We do it all the time to help promote charities and the good work people are doing in the community,” he explained.

“We often do it to support charities like Macmillan, St David’s, St Joseph’s, and others like Ffion’s Gift – all free of charge.

Mike Ryan with his tribute window display

“Our main aim is to keep it local and celebrate great people in Gwent. But naturally when His Royal Highness passed on, we were committed to doing something for him.

“I am absolutely a royalist, I love them, and I wanted to show my respect for them.”

He believes Prince Philip’s death has brought normal members of society closer to the Royal Family, showing they are “just a family”.

Mike Ryan's tribute to Prince Philip

“We have all been through a lot during this pandemic, some more so than others – and we see it every day working in this industry,” Mr Ryan said.

“What the Queen is feeling now is what many people are feeling when they walk through our doors.”

'A very hard period'

Mr Ryan says the last year has been a “very hard period”, which he says has “probably not been reflected enough” in the mainstream media.

“Apart from those who’ve lost loved ones and have had to come to us, I don’t think many people realise how challenging the pandemic has been for funeral directors,” he said.

“We’ve been 14 per cent up on a usual year [on average], and at the height of the pandemic at least 80 per cent of the people coming through our doors were relatives of someone who’d passed away with Covid.

“It’s just been awful, because we haven’t been able to give those families a proper send off for their loved one.

“If the person died with Covid we have had to lay them to rest quickly, and that’s it.

“To tell them they can’t view their own mother or father is extremely hard.

“I do allow families to come and sit at the side of the coffin.”

After a frustrating wait, all his staff have now had their vaccinations, and he’s hoping things are looking up.

He added: “I’m very proud of all my staff and how we’ve managed through it. I hope soon enough this is all over, and we can go back to paying our respects in the proper way.”