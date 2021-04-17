A POPULAR Newport city centre pub is hoping to get off to a flyer when it opens outdoors a week on Monday (April 26), thanks to a brand-new beer garden.

The Pen and Wig in Stow Hill has used funding from the Welsh Government, distributed by Newport City Council, on the new outdoor area, which staff are hoping will aid them significantly in their recovery from pandemic misery.

Pub-goers will be able to walk through the premises to the garden at the back of the pub, or enter from the back through the car park.

Manager Tomos Young and owner Jon Bassett said the phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since they announced the updates via social media this week.

Tomos Young, manager at the Pen and Wig

The outdoor bar

The beer garden at the Pen and Wig

The beer garden at the Pen and Wig

“We’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the response,” Mr Young said.

“People seem really keen to get out to us when they can, and we’ve had plenty of new people commenting and contacting us too, which is really encouraging.

“We’d like to think we’ve used the pandemic in the best way we can, and we now offer something that we didn’t offer before. We feel with the better outdoor space, and other upgrades, we now offer a full package.”

The beer garden at the Pen and Wig

The beer garden at the Pen and Wig

As well as the beer garden, updates include the Stow Hill rooms upstairs – where a tired-looking function room has been transformed into plush space.

Staff have pulled together to get the work done in less than two months since they found out they would be receiving the funding.

Now, Mr Bassett says he’d like some clarity from the Welsh Government on what reopening day will look like.

Mr Bassett, who owns five pubs in Cardiff, the Vale, and Newport, said he worries for two of his pubs, and wouldn’t be opening them if funding was available.

Funding from the Welsh Government will not be provided to any traders until after the Senedd election.

“We do not have the rules for opening on April 26 and if it will be viable,” he explained. “After today this is in five working days.

“Some pub traders will be ordering barrels not really knowing whether the guidance they will need to work under will be viable. What happens then? If they have to pour that beer down the drain there could be really bad consequences.

“We do not know if we will have the same rules as England which will work for us (weather permitting). If the rules on tables for instance are one household and a support bubble it would not be viable.

“We’re fortunate at the Pen and Wig we have that space, but I know all too well that other pubs do not have that luxury, and it’s killing hospitality.”

Mr Young added: “How can we advise the public on guidance if we don’t know what’s going on until reopening day? It’s all on hear-say at the moment and that doesn’t seem good enough.

“Some Covid updates would help at the moment.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We have made unprecedented levels of funding available to support Welsh businesses during these incredibly challenging times, with a full 12-month rates holiday package until March 2022 for those in the hardest hit sectors. To date, we have provided more than £2 billion in business support during the pandemic, safeguarding 165,000 Welsh jobs.

“Our comprehensive package of financial support for Welsh businesses will continue throughout April and into May. Many businesses will already have received their full share of the £180m funding announced in mid-March upfront to see them through until May, for others, including in the hospitality and tourism sector, cash grants will continue to be paid during April as applications are confirmed.

The Stow Hill rooms

The Stow Hill rooms

The Stow Hill rooms

The Stow Hill rooms

The outdoor bar at the Pen and Wig

“Businesses will therefore see no interruption in the flow of financial support, as we move cautiously to relax public health restrictions.

“Another £200 million in additional support for business has already been earmarked in the final budget 2021-22. Ministers have had a constructive meeting with representatives from the hospitality sector and Welsh Government officials will work with them on options for a further support package to be put to the new Government following May’s Senedd election."