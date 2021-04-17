TAKE a look through the keyhole of one of Gwent's cheapest properties currently for sale.
If you're after a bargain, this three-bed home could be for you.
The terraced house in Powell Street, Abertillery, is on the market for £55,000.
As well as three bedrooms, the property a reception room and a first floor bathroom.
There is also a forecourt at the front of the home and a rear garden.
Agents, Asset Estates Ltd, say the property is "in need of renovation".
They said: "This mid-terrace property offers accommodation comprising; lounge-diner, three bedrooms, kitchen, utility area, first floor bathroom, forecourt to front and rear garden.
"Situated within walking distance of Abertillery Town Centre and all amenities including schools.
"The property is in need of internal renovation and would make an ideal investment."
For more information on the property, contact Asset Estates on 01495 211311.