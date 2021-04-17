TAKE a look through the keyhole of one of Gwent's cheapest properties currently for sale.

If you're after a bargain, this three-bed home could be for you.

The terraced house in Powell Street, Abertillery, is on the market for £55,000.

Credit: Zoopla

Credit: Zoopla

As well as three bedrooms, the property a reception room and a first floor bathroom.

There is also a forecourt at the front of the home and a rear garden.

Agents, Asset Estates Ltd, say the property is "in need of renovation".

Credit: Zoopla

Credit: Zoopla

READ MORE:

Credit: Zoopla

Credit: Zoopla

They said: "This mid-terrace property offers accommodation comprising; lounge-diner, three bedrooms, kitchen, utility area, first floor bathroom, forecourt to front and rear garden.

"Situated within walking distance of Abertillery Town Centre and all amenities including schools.

Credit: Zoopla

Credit: Zoopla

"The property is in need of internal renovation and would make an ideal investment."

For more information on the property, contact Asset Estates on 01495 211311.