WALLY the walrus has been striking another entertaining pose as he enjoys his search for seafood in Tenby harbour.

He surfaced with a large starfish stuck on his whiskers yesterday morning, Thursday April 15, and was captured on camera by 22-year-old Amy Compton.

Amy - who snapped one of the first shots of the Arctic visitor when he first appeared in Pembrokeshire last month - is a volunteer with Welsh Marine Life Rescue.

She is currently in Tenby every day, keeping an eye on Wally, who is in his second term of residence off the resort.

Amy, who lives in Carew, is also selling Wally the Walrus-themed face masks for £5, with 20 per cent from every sale going to the marine charity.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw him with the starfish," said Amy. "The other day he had a little shell stuck to his whiskers.

"He's been getting up to all sorts of tricks - he's been trying to climb on buoys and also nearly got a mooring rope stuck round his neck.

"It's an incredible sight to see him, but also so sad that he is so far from home."

As the Western Telegraph reported last week, Terry Leadbetter from Welsh Marine Life Rescue has confirmed that Wally is definitely a male.

"He certainly seems to be making himself at home in Pembrokeshire," he said. "He's gaining weight rapidly, finding plenty to eat and looks healthy enough."

A fully-grown mature walrus could reach 1,200 kg, and Wally - already the size of a bull as a youngster aged less than three - is only half way to that weight.

Monitoring of Wally will continue, with marine sightseers particularly encouraged to show respect, added Terry, and it is hoped that other agencies will become more involved if Pembrokeshire's most famous visitor continues to remain.

*To buy one of Amy's Wally the Walrus facemasks, contact her via www.facebook.com/amycomp123