AS IT HAPPENED: County v Cambridge - Exiles suffer defeat at Rodney Parade

AS IT HAPPENED: Newport 0 Cambridge 1 in League Two
- - County aiming to close the gap on second-placed Cambridge.
- - The Exiles on the back of draws against Mansfield and Carlisle.
- - Michael Flynn makes three changes with fit-again Ryan Haynes, Kevin Ellison and Padraig Amond starting.
- - County dominate possession but it's goalless at the break.
- - Cambridge hit the bar and then the post.
- - Drysdale heads U's into the lead from a free-kick.
