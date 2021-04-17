South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

AS IT HAPPENED: County v Cambridge - Exiles suffer defeat at Rodney Parade

Menu

AS IT HAPPENED: Newport 0 Cambridge 1 in League Two

By Chris Kirwan

Last updated:

    - County aiming to close the gap on second-placed Cambridge.
  • - The Exiles on the back of draws against Mansfield and Carlisle.
  • - Michael Flynn makes three changes with fit-again Ryan Haynes, Kevin Ellison and Padraig Amond starting.
  • - County dominate possession but it's goalless at the break.
  • - Cambridge hit the bar and then the post.
  • - Drysdale heads U's into the lead from a free-kick.