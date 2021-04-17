THERE will be no update from Public Health Wales today on the latest coronavirus figures in Wales.
Public Health Wales has reported daily figures on the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus, as well the those who have died with it, since the start of the pandemic.
But now, they are no longer updating data on Saturdays.
Dr Chris Williams, consultant epidemiologist with Public Health Wales, said: “Coronavirus is with us to stay, and the way we report data must be sustainable.
"No other communicable disease is subject to daily reporting, and we are bringing our coronavirus dashboard further in-line with routine communicable disease reporting.
“Our surveillance team will retain the ability to ramp back up to seven-day reporting if necessary.”
On Friday, seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Gwent, among 48 across Wales.
And there were no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent and Wales as a whole - meaning there have been no confirmed deaths from the virus in Gwent since the Easter weekend.
The figures will continue to be updated from Sundays to Fridays at midday, and a breakdown of the figures will be on the Argus website shortly afterwards.