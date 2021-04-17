POLICE officers have been granted extra powers to remove people from Newbridge town centre this weekend after receiving several calls about criminal damage last week.

A dispersal order is in place through until the early hours of Sunday, after last Saturday and Sunday, Gwent Police received several reports of anti-social behaviour in Newbridge resulting in two house windows and two cars being damaged.

The area covered by the dispersal order includes the Calzaghe Bridge and its surrounding streets, including the business park with the McDonald's and The Otter, Newbridge Leisure Centre and Newbridge Comprehensive School.

READ MORE:

The dispersal order gives officers extra powers to direct such groups to leave the area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to anti-social behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

It came into place from 4pm on Friday until 2.30am on Sunday, April 18.

Inspector Andrew Boucher said: “Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents and it will not be tolerated within our communities.

“Anyone caught committing an act of anti-social behaviour will be prosecuted. We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times while the dispersal order is in effect.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to the identity of those responsible for the anti-social behaviour on Saturday 10 April and Sunday 11 April or anyone who has any CCTV footage to call us on 101 or contact local neighbourhood officers.”

Neighbourhood officers will be out providing visible reassurance and will be working with the special constabulary and their partners from Safer Caerphilly and community outreach workers.

The roads covered by the order include Beynon Street, Blaen-Blodau Street, Bridge Street, Celymen Road, Grove Street, High Street, Main Street and West View.