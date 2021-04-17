DOZENS of people gathered in Newport on Saturday afternoon to voice their opposition to the proposed Police and Crime Bill.

Protestors gathered outside the University of South Wales building on Usk Way, with people from the crowd stepping up to make speeches on the issue.

Those in attendance wore masks and remained socially distanced while listening to the speakers.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give the police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or causing "a public nuisance."

Those convicted under the proposed legislation could face a fine or jail.

Under current law, the police must first determine that a demonstration could result in serious public disorder, property damage or serious disruption to the life of the community before it can impose restrictions.

Andrew Ogun, who attended the protest, said: "For me, I want people to understand that it may seem like we are making progress - we are - but not quick enough.

"This Bill is genuinely frightening. It makes me feel as if I'm living in a dystopian society."

Andrew Ogun addressing the crowd at the Kill the Bill protest in Newport.

And addressing the crowd, Mr Ogun said: "The police are not there to protect and serve. The government are not there for us.

"When we say defund the police, it doesn't come from a place of hate.

"When we defund the police, we can put that into the community."

Mr Ogun said the money invested in the police force should be funding facilities such as community and youth centres.

"Give people a place to be social, and they won't be anti-social."

Protestors gathered in at the Kill the Bill protest in Newport.

Mr Ogun spoke about the protests in Newport last year.

"How much has changed in that last year?" he said. "They give us crumbs.

"I might not see all the changes I want to see in my lifetime. But the thought of making a better world for my children keeps me going.

"The Bill being postponed means we are on the right track. But we are not there yet. We need to get that Bill killed."

Tom Fowler addressing the crowd at the Kill the Bill protest in Newport.

"I'm fundamentally worried about the future of British democracy," said Tom Fowler, another of the protestors.

"This Bill doesn't exist in isolation. It is part of a wider policy to make any sort of mobilising a form of criminality."

Police officers were in attendance at the Kill the Bill protest in Newport.

Two police liaison officers were at the protest, while a few pairs of police officers were in the vicinity of the protest. On Friday, Superintendent Glyn Fernquest, said Gwent Police's response to the protest would be “fair and proportionate.”