A CLASS at Croesyceiliog School has been asked to self-isolate after a student tested positive for coronavirus.
Students in class 8PD must self-isolate for two weeks as a result.
The class' lessons will now take place remotely.
The school will be in touch with the affected parents to let them know when their children can return to school.
All other Year 8 pupils should attend school as normal.
A school statement read: "Important message for Year 8 parents. A student in 8PD has tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, all students from 8PD only must self-isolate until further notice.
"We will be in touch via Parentmail and Twitter early next week to inform you of the date your child can end their self-isolation and return to school. This will be dependent on our close contact work that we will undertake with NHS Wales Test, Trace and Protect.
"From tomorrow, all lessons for 8PD will continue remotely.
"All other Year 8 students should attend school as usual. Many thanks for your support."