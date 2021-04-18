A BURST water main is causing disruption to the supply of water to homes in Chepstow.
The issue is affecting the Bayfield area of the town and also an area to the north of Chepstow including Howick and Itton.
There have also been reports of similar issues in Bulwark.
Low water pressure or no water at all can be expected while Welsh Water work to remedy the problem.
They have stated that they expect the issue to be resolved by around 7pm this evening.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," said a spokesperson.