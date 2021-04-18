A MAN has been charged with killing a British and Welsh boxing champion following a road crash two years ago.

Jason Evans is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of Pontypool fighter Shane Thomas, 22, on August 5, 2019.

The 29-year-old defendant, of Tyla Lane, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he caused Mr Thomas’ death in the Wainfelin area of Pontypool while driving a Renault Kangoo van.

Evans is also charged with driving dangerously in the town's Rockhill Road and Albion Road on the same date.

He was granted unconditional bail and is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on May 13.

Torfaen Warriors Amateur Boxing Club head coach Simon Weaver paid tribute to Mr Thomas following his death.

He said: "Where do I begin to describe this great young man?

"The day he walked in my gym aged around nine years old wanting to box, he was always smiling and laughing.

"You turned out to be a big inspiration to my gym, winning British and Welsh titles and gold medals in Finland. The other boxers looked up to you.

"This all seems a bad dream and I hope you will walk back through the gym doors

"I know this now will never happen so heaven has gained our champion. We will always miss and cherish our times together

"God bless Champ."

The Noddfa Baptist Church in Abersychan also spoke in tribute, asking people to join them in prayer.

"Shane was a gentleman, hard-working and an inspiration to everyone at our local boxing club and wider community.

"He won the British title four times and did all that he could to support young talent.”