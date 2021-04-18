A NEWPORT man is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.
39-year-old Bryan Francis Chubb is being recalled to prison after breaching the conditions that followed his release from prison on Wednesday, February 10.
He was given an 18-month sentence for causing assault by occasioning actual bodily harm at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday, September 10.
He is known to have links to the Swindon area.
Anyone with any information to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or message Gwent Police on their social media pages with the log number 2100067610. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.