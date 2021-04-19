THE Welsh Blood Service is running a number of clinics throughout the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region in April and May.
The service is appealing for people aged over 17 and under 66 to donate blood.
Donations are by appointment only - and can be booked at donorportal.wales.nhs.uk/AppointmentSystem
If you have had - or are due to have - your coronavirus vaccine, you must wait seven days after having your vaccine before giving blood.
Here are where the clinics will be held:
Newport:
- Christchurch Centre, Malpas Road: May 13, 14, 27 and 28.
Torfaen:
- The Parkway Hotel and Spa, Cwmbran: May 21.
- Methodist Church Hall, Llanyrafon, Llanyrafon Way: April 29 and 30, and May 12 and 13.
- Pontypool Active Living Centre: April 26 and 27.
Monmouthshire:
- Caldicot Choir Hall, Mill Lane: May 4 and 5
- Palmer Community Centre, Chepstow: May 19 and 20.
Blaenau Gwent:
- Blaina Community Centre, High Street: May 17
Caerphilly:
- Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre: April 26 and 27, and May 24 and 25.
- Bryn Meadows, The Fairway Suite and Bar Area: April 20 and 21, and May 5, 6, 20 and 21