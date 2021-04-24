BARRY Dock was opened in 1889 and served as an alternative port to Cardiff Dock, just a few miles down shore.
From its railway carrying coal from the South Wales Coalfields to the Woodham & Sons scrapyard, the area has a rich history.
Here are a collection of photographs from the Barry Island Historical Group on Facebook. To join go to www.facebook.com/Barry-Island-Historical-Group
The Susan Ashley in Barry Dock from Barry Island Historical Group
Circa 1973/74 - "USNS Neptune"
Barry Dock in the 1970s from Barry Island Historical Group
A picture of Barry Docks from the 1960s from Barry Island Historical Group
This is the scrapyard of Woodham Brothers at Barry Docks. known as the "train graveyard". Picture from Barry Island Historical Group on Facebook
Chris Thomas took this picture of a modern development at number one dock in Barry for Barry Island Historial Group on Facebook
