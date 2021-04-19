A CAERPHILLY community has created a special space for its young people – with a replacement skate park.
The site in Oakdale has been replaced with a new concrete pour design, developed by Bendcrete, the experienced UK skate park contractor. It was created after a £50,000 investment by Caerphilly County Borough Council through its Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) programme.
Play Wales have also provided additional funding to the council’s Positive Futures team – part of Sport Caerphilly – to work alongside a semi-professional skateboarder and director of Skateboard Academy UK Sam Horler to offer sessions for young people aged between five and 17 to learn how to use the parks safely and skateboarding skills.
A small group session was organised by the Positive Futures team to celebrate the completion of the new park. It was done in line with Covid-19 regulations and more sessions will be rolled out – including at other parks in the borough.
Cllr Lisa Phipps, the council’s cabinet member for housing and property, said “The Council’s WHQS team has worked with local communities to understand their local priorities in relation to environmental improvements delivered as part of the WHQS programme. In the case of Oakdale, we also asked the community to give us their views on their preferred design for the new skate park.
“It’s fantastic to see different teams like WHQS and Positive Futures coming together in projects like this, and working with experienced professionals like Bendcrete and Sam, to really make a difference to our young people. I’m sure this new facility will be enjoyed for generations to come.”