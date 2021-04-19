A MAN has been charged with robbery and threatening to kill woman on a slip road that joins the M4 motorway.
Clifford Adam Spencer Kay, 50, appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court over the allegations which are claimed to have taken place in Newport.
The defendant, of Penygraig Terrace, Pontypool, is accused of the robbery of a £259.48 Garmin dash cam and making threats to kill.
It is claimed the incidents took place on the slip road joining Junction 25 on M4 westbound at Caerleon on October 14, 2020.
Kay is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on May 13.
He was granted unconditional bail.
