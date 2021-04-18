A CWMBRAN business has shown its support for Aldi in the dispute over Colin the Caterpillar cakes.

Earlier this week, M&S announced it has started legal proceedings against its supermarket rival, Aldi, taking issue with the budget chain’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

South Wales Argus: Customise 'R' Us in Cwmbran is showing its support for Aldi in the dispute over Colin the Caterpillar cakes with M&S.

M&S lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court, arguing that the similarity of Aldi’s product leads consumers to believe they are of the same standard and “ride on the coat-tails” of M&S’s reputation with the product.

The retailer wants Aldi to remove the product from sale and agree not to sell anything similar in the future.

The move has captured people's imagination online, with Aldi's official Twitter account sending a number of light-hearted jabs at M&S.

#FreeCuthbert has also been trending, with thousands of people getting behind Aldi's sweet treat.

And now a Cwmbran business has weighed in on the debate.

Customise 'R' Us, an embroidery and printing business based on Woodside Road, across the road from Aldi, has displayed a giant #FreeCuthbert sign - showing its support for it's neighbouring supermarket.