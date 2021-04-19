A NINETY-YEAR-OLD family home in Chepstow, which has lain abandoned for 12 years, has been put on the market for the first time since it was built in 1934.

Overdale, on St Lawrence Road, sits hidden behind a huge tree in a large, totally over-grown garden and is on the market with KJT Residential, of Cinderford, for offers over £300,000.

The decrepit property has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, a kitchen with pantry and an upstairs bathroom but it is the ultimate doer-upper which needs to be completely renovated before anyone could move in.

Packed with many original features, including open fireplaces and stained glass windows - there is even a garage in the garden housing a mid-1960s MG sports car, although the agents said that might not be included in the sale.

Overdale, which is one of a row of about seven properties from the 1930s on the edge of Chepstow, could be extended like some of the neighbouring homes, subject to planning permission.

St Lawrence Road is a dead end, the property has about half an acre of gardens with a long driveway, and it is just a short drive from the motorway network.

It is also close to Chepstow town centre in one direction and the Wye Valley in another direction.

Dominic Hill, of the estate agents, said the unique property had attracted huge interest since it was put on the market by the son of the original owners, who previously lived at the house before moving away.

"We have about 50 enquiries and 30 viewings and also had a number of offers on it. It has mainly been people from Bristol and Chepstow who have expressed an interest in the property."

"It is really unique and we will probably never have a property like this come on to the market in Chepstow again," he said.

