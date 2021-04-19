A VETS in Wales has been crowned the best in the country as part of top industry awards.

Hay Veterinary Group has been crowned Best in Wales and Best in Powys in the Best UK Vet 2021 Awards, after achieving the most top-rated client reviews over the past 12 months in the region.

The award reflects dedication to customer service and outstanding care, with their four and five star reviews.

The group has two surgeries, one at Greenfield Industrial Estate in Forest Road, Hay-on-Wye, and a second in Hay Road, Talgarth.

Partner Hannah Sampson said: “Over the last year we have had to adjust our ways of working to keep our team and clients safe during the Covid pandemic.

"Our team have been brilliant; they are adaptable, kind and skilful. We are lucky to have them. This award is a brilliant recognition of their hard work.’’

The awards, organised by VetHelpDirect.com, are in their ninth year. Winners are chosen by counting the number of four and five start reviews given by practice clients.

Clients are able to leave reviews via the central website, or by visiting their practice’s own site.

Susie Samuel, chief executive of VetHelpDirect.com, said: "Choosing the right vet is an important and difficult decision for a new owner.

"Vet practices are all very different with their own unique characteristics and it can be challenging to understand all those differences and find the best match.

"This is why hearing from existing clients via online reviews is so helpful; many of the reviews describe detailed stories of first-hand experiences which helps owners get a really good feel for the practice.

"BestUKVets is a lovely opportunity to reward the practices that are at the top of their game”.

The overall UK winning practice was Cockburn Veterinary Group, in Leicestershire. Silver was awarded to Millennium Veterinary Practice, in Braintree, Essex and Streatham Hill Veterinary Surgery, London, won bronze.