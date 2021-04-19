THE brother of a woman with terminal cancer which was misdiagnosed for seven months has completed a mammoth fundraising challenge which saw him and two others complete five marathons in five days.

Mike Francis, 37, took on the challenge, alongside Rhys Richards, and Jon Hibbins, to raise money for Justine Jianikos’ life-prolonging cancer treatment.

Ms Jianikos, from Pontypool, went to her doctor in March 2020 as she was showing symptoms of breast cancer. She returned in May with concerns about a lump and her GP referred her to a breast clinic where she was told it was fatty lump tissue and nothing to fear.

Justine Jianikos with her daughters Halle, Josie and Ruby. Picture: Justine Jianikos

The mother-of-three contacted her GP again in September as the lump had changed; she was referred to a breast clinic and put on a three-month waiting list.

On December 21 her biopsy results confirmed that she has stage four triple negative breast cancer, which has spread to her spine, lymp nodes and - most likely - her lungs. She’d not previously been given a biopsy as she’d been 29 at the time.

From April 14, Mr Francis, Mr Richards and Mr Hibbins ran one marathon each day, reaching the finish line on their 131-mile challenge late on Sunday afternoon.

(L-R) Mike Francis, Jon Hibbins and Rhys Richards on their run for Justine Jianikos. Picture: Joanna Hibbins Photography

Jon Hibbins, Mike Francis, Justine Jianikos and Rhys Richards at the end of their run

Justine Jianikos and Mike Francis. Picture: Justine Jianikos

Mr Francis described the moment he crossed the line, joined in the final stretch by his sister, as “bittersweet.”

“It’s good to do it, but then it hits home just why we are doing this,” he said.

“My sister did everything right. She wanted a biopsy but doctors don’t tend to do them at 30. She was 29.

Mike Francis and his sister Justine Jianikos after he completed his challenge on Sunday

The end of Mike Francis's fundraising marathons

(L-R) Mike Francis, Jon Hibbins and Rhys Richards on their run for Justine Jianikos. Picture: Joanna Hibbins Photography

“I just hope that the next young lady who gets told by a doctor there is nothing wrong, if she keeps feeling it, does not walk away and gets it double and triple checked.”

“It’s something you can’t train for,” said Mr Francis. “We trained for one marathon as we knew if we trained for any more we would burn out.

“None of us had ever done a marathon before, but we knew if we trained for one, we would then just have to push to finish another one and another one.”

As they crossed the line, their fundraising page had raised more than £33,300.

“I was completely shocked and overwhelmed to see the amount of people here and the amount of support me and the guys have received,” said Ms Jianikos.

“All I can say to everyone is thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

“We’ve raised a lot of money to help with prolonging my life so I can spend more time with my children.

“I’m just incredibly proud of Mike, Jonny and Rhys, the support team and everyone who has helped us through training and throughout this week. Words are never going to be enough.

The end of Mike Francis's fundraising marathons on Sunday

“If they can put their bodies through this – five marathons in five day – then I can show that fighting spirit and fight against this cancer.

“I just hope that people have this in their minds when they check themselves, and to go to the doctors and not rest until they get a diagnosis they are happy with.

“Today was about raising money to prolong my life. It was left too late for me, and I don’t want that to happen to anyone else.”

You can find out more about the fundraiser by searching # JUS DO IT on Facebook, or if you wish to donate, you can at gofundme.com/f/5-marathons-5-days-for-jussys-cancer-treatments