A BODY has been found in the Bishopston area of Swansea this afternoon.
The body has yet to be formally identified, however the family of Linda Culverwell who had been reported missing, has been informed and continue to be supported by specialist South Wales Police officers.
75-year-old Ms Culverwell has been missing in Swansea since Wednesday.
She was last seen in the Bishopston area of the city at around 9am on Wednesday, April 14.
Linda is 5ft 2ins tall, of slight build and with copper-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red mac.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police, quoting occurrence 2100128885