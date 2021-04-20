A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ASHRAF ALI, 23, of Rutland Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHYS WINDOM JOHN WILLIAMS, 30, of Melfort Gardens, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath was 104 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE ANDREW JAMES, 30, of Rhoslan, Sirhowy, Tredegar, was jailed for 17 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood, driving whilst disqualified and being in breach of a community order.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £393 in costs and a surcharge.

JAKE AARON BENTON, 25, of Linden Court, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

JOSEPH LEONARD STOCKHAM, 29, of Holly Road, Risca, was jailed for 36 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to having a lock knife in public and offering to supply cannabis.

He was made the subject of a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement and must pay a £122 victim surcharge.

IAN THOMAS HADLEY, 56, of Chatham, Machen, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assaulting a police officer and the criminal damage of a Gwent Police van cage.

He was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £457.02 in compensation, a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN HANFORD, 28, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £226.02 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and the criminal damage of a Gwent Police van cage.

GAVIN STEPHEN JOHN TUVNES, 36, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possessing two bags of cocaine.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

JULIAN MICHAEL HENSON, 42, of Elgar Close, Newport, was ordered to pay 816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.