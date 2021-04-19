POLICE want to identify these bikers after a dog was hit and killed.
Gwent Police want to speak to the bikers following the incident on Sunday, when a sheepdog was killed.
A spokesman for officers in Monmouthshire has asked anyone with information to contact police.
READ MORE:
- Brother runs five marathons in five days for Pontypool mum with incurable cancer
- Coronavirus: latest news from Newport, Gwent and Wales
- Watch: Look inside this house which has been abandoned for more than a decade
A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information in relation to a sheepdog that was struck and sadly passed away.
"We believe the people in these images have information.
"If you can identify these people or have any information please contact Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 160 18/04/2021."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment