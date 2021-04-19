What is your top priority at the ballot box?
With the Senedd elections taking place in less than three weeks, we want to know which area of life in Wales is most likely to swing your vote.
Which one of these areas is your main focus ahead of your trip to the polls?
Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to elect the next set of Senedd Members to represent them in Cardiff Bay.
An election for Police and Crime Commissioner will be held on the same day, and some council by-elections are also taking place in some areas.
Here are all the candidates in each area of Gwent this year.
Today is the last day you can register to vote in the Senedd elections.
To register, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
