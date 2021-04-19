ADIL Ray slammed the plans for a European Super League on Monday morning’s instalment of Good Morning Britain.

Adil was hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid for the first show of the week as they responded to plans unveiled late on Sunday evening.

Ms Reid said: "Also this morning, there are big changes in the world of football, of course."

To which Mr Ray replied: "Horrendous changes, I mean, if this happens, it is despicable. It is a scandal."

Ms Reid said: "So this is six of England's biggest clubs saying that they are going to involved in this breakaway European Super League.

"And the clubs are Manchester United FC, Tottenham Hotspur FC, Manchester City FC, Liverpool Football Club, Arsenal Football Club and Chelsea FC."

She added: “Even the prime minister has come out and said this is not a good idea and he supports the football authorities in clamping down on this."

The prime minister took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the new plans.

He said: “Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.

“They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country.

“The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps.”

Dr Hilary then revealed his grandfather played for Brentford when they were in the First Division.

He said: "My grandfather, who played in goal for Brentford, when they were in the First Division, would be turning in his grave."

Ms Reid said: "I did not know that."

Dr Hilary: "He did. He did."