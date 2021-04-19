DRIVERS are being warned to expect disruption on the M4 today due to rolling roadblocks.
The roadblocks will take place at various points along the motorway throughout the day.
They will allow workers to remove graffiti in both directions along the carriageway.
READ MORE:
- Watch: Former YMCA transformed into makeshift primary school
- Do you recognise these bikers? Police appeal after dog hit and killed
- Coronavirus: latest news from Newport, Gwent and Wales
The sections of motorway which will be affected are:
- Junction 32 at Coryton and junction 33 at Cardiff West
- Junction 28 at Tredegar Park and junction 29 at Castleton
- Junction 26 at Malpas and junction 27 at High Cross
A spokesman for Traffic Wales said: "Please be aware that throughout the day there will be a series of rolling roadblocks in place between the following junctions in both directions to remove graffiti.
"Thank you for your patience."