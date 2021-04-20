THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has more than 4,300 members and we regularly feature their pictures both in paper and online.

But we thought it would be good to find out more about the people who make up the club.

If you are a member of the club and want to be part of the our Behind the Lens feature go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/behindthelens and fill out the easy to use Q&A.

Today we meet Rebecca Thorpe, 24, from Newport.

When and why did you take up photography?

I've loved taking photos ever since I was around 12. It was a hobby of mine at a young age and then I became even more interested in photography after I studied it for GCSE.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I often enjoy going for long walks and exploring new areas, by doing so I see the beauty in the rarest of places. When something catches my eye I feel the need to take a photograph and keep it forever. People and places are changing constantly and it's nice to capture each moment. You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory and I like to capture these moments in a photograph. It's lovely to have photographs to look back on for years to come.

Where is your favourite place to take pictures?

That for me would have to be the Brecon Beacons. There's so much natural beauty here in all forms, from the mountains to the waterfalls, it really is beautiful. The Brecon Beacons shows South Wales in its truest form of beauty.

What equipment do you use?

I use my phone which is a iPhone XR. I always have my camera at hand.

What is the favourite picture you have taken and why?

A I took in Belle Vue Park during the summer. I love taking photos of flowers mostly but this one in particular caught my eye, it was actually very small but the angle I took the photo at made it look a lot bigger. It was so bright and purple and I just love the way my camera focuses on it even though there's a lot going on in the background.

Why did you join the SWACC?

I joined because I was always uploading my images to my Facebook page when a friend recommended joining the SWACC. I absolutely love seeing everyone's photographs and the members are very kind and supportive. It's a lovely community for amateur photographers to share their work with each other and support one another.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

My younger brother, there's a 10 year age gap between us and I've been photographing him since the day he was born. So far I have 14 years worth of photos of him that have watched a baby grow into the lovely young boy he is today. Photos that range from him asleep in his cot, making a mess of his dinner, the places we've been together, his growth spurt (he's now taller than me), his braces! I've got a lovely collection of photos that he'll always get to look back on and many stories that go with them. Also some very embarrassing photos that I'm saving for his 18th birthday!

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Just do it! Don't let anyone tell you that your photographs aren't good enough. You don't need a degree or a certificate to enjoy photography as a hobby. You also don't need a flash camera either, just have fun if you're not seeking to do photography professionally. Don't compare your work to others, these are your photographs, your moments and your memories. Capture what you find interests you.