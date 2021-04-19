TWENTY new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed today in Gwent, among 102 across Wales.

And there have been no new confirmed deaths due to coronavirus in Gwent today, though there have been two in the rest of Wales.

The number of cases confirmed in Wales since the pandemic began now stands at 210,925, including 41,402 in Gwent, while the number of deaths in Wales is now 5,540, including 959 in Gwent - all according to Public Health Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate for Gwent - to April 14, the latest available - is 11.4 per 100,000 people, while for Wales as a whole, it is 15.9 per 100,000.

The number of first doses of coronavirus vaccine administered in Wales has risen during the weekend to 1,692,463, and 602,807 people have now completed their two-dose vaccine courses.

Torfaen (1.1 per 100,000) has the lowest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent and Wales - to April 14.

Monmouthshire (4.2 per 100,000) has the second lowest rate out of Wales' 22 council areas for that week; Caerphilly (6.1) has the equal third lowest rate, with Bridgend; and Blaenau Gwent (7.2) has the equal sixth lowest, with Pembrokeshire.

Newport (30.4 per 100,000) has the second highest rate in Wales for the week to April 14, behind only Swansea (31.2)

The Wales-wide test positivity rate for the week to April 14 is 1.7 per cent. Newport (2.7 per cent) has the highest test positivity rate in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today across Wales are:

Cardiff - 19

Gwynedd - 10

Powys - eight

Caerphilly - seven

Swansea - seven

Newport - six

Bridgend - six

Torfaen - five

Rhondda Cynon Taf - five

Anglesey - four

Flintshire - four

Carmarthenshire - four

Wrexham - three

Denbighshire - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Neath Port Talbot - two

Blaenau Gwent - one

Monmouthshire - one

Conwy - none

Merthyr Tydfil - none

Ceredigion - one

Pembrokeshire - none

Unknown location - two

Resident outside Wales - three

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.