WITH so many streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Now TV, we are spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films.
But as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, people will still be on the hunt for new TV show and films as Brits settle down in front of the TV.
Lucky for us, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies coming this week.
Here is the full list (N* = Netflix Original):
April 19
- Luis Miguel – The Series (Part 2) N – Next set of episodes in the Spanish biography series on the Mexican superstar.
April 20
- Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N – Kids live-action series.
- Smallfoot (2018) – Animated comedy about the elusive creature featuring the voices of Zendaya, James Corden and Channing Tatum.
April 21
- Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero-drama series.
April 22
- Searching for Sheela (2021) N – Documentary on Ma Anand Sheela returning to India.
- Stowaway (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette directed by Jon Penna.
April 23
- Shadow and Bone (1 Season) N – Based on the best-selling Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, the fantasy-drama takes place in a world ravaged by war, where the threat of the Shadow Fold threatens to destroy everything.
Unfortunately, as a number of new movies and TV shows come to Netflix, there will also be a lot of content removed this week.
Netflix licenses a lot of its content which means a log of things on the streaming service are rented for a pre-s;ecified number of months or years.
Here is everything set to leave the platform this week.
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 20?
- Carol (2015)
- Club Friday To Be Continued – Friend & Enemy (2016)
- Club Friday To Be Continued – The Promise (2016)
- The Vatican Tapes (2015)
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 21?
- The Last Resort (2018)
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 22?
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Seasons 1-3) – Note: only the spin-off is leaving.
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 23?
- Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (Season 1-4)
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 24?
- Mirror Mirror (2012)
What’s Leaving Netflix on April 25?
- Django Unchained (2012)