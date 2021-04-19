IAN Holloway has blasted “selfishness” of clubs involved in the new European Super League Company.

The bombshell announcement came on Sunday that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Tottenham and six other European clubs have agreed to create a rival competition to the Champions League.

It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members, with the new competition, which will begin “as soon as practicable”, to eventually feature 20 teams.

The former Premier League manager appeared on talkSPORT Breakfast opposite Laura Woods to give his thoughts on the news and reference the funeral of Prince Philip over the weekend.

Laura Woods introduced him to the show and asked: “What was your reaction when you heard?”

Ian Holloway said: “One of pure disgust, I have to say.

“Talk about sadness, I don’t know about you, but I spent time watching the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at the weekend and for the first time in a long time I was really proud to be British and this morning that’s just gone away.

“That man was so selfless in his life and I wanted us to come out of this pandemic caring about other people more than ourselves and the opposite is happening.

“I am totally outraged, absolutely disgusted in how selfish some people can be the game belongs to supporters not them and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He continued: “Who is actually in charge? That’s the worrying thing for me.

“Action needs to be taken. It’s not good enough to just say ‘you can’t do it’.

“It’s not strong enough, they should be relieved of their positions, stripped of their clubs.

“A fit and proper owner? Is this how people see football going? It doesn’t make sense.

“The biggest worry is, if you’re getting £3billion a year and not getting relegated, you’re going to want to do it.

“But what is football actually about? It’s about believing you can be better and catch the people who are the best. That’s what football is all about.

“Life’s about trying to get somewhere, not about someone telling you that you can’t get there. It’s doesn’t make sense.”

Former FA chairman, David Bernstein, said he was “really ashamed” of the English clubs, including Manchester City, where he was also chairman.

Mr Bernstein cannot see the plan working, saying: “A closed league, as they’re proposing, without promotion and relegation, without recognition of the rest of the game, is potentially a dead league.

“It won’t have the life of football as we understand it. I think the arrogance of these half a dozen English clubs is something to behold.”