RUBBISH which was left dumped in a Torfaen valley for years has been cleared up thanks to the efforts of a rugby club and football team.

Players from Fairfield United football club and Talywain RFC teamed up with other volunteers to clear fly-tipping from the Cwmnantddu Valley on the British mountain.

Litter at the bottom of the valley which was later cleared

Old fridges, tyres and a microwave were among items to be cleared up from the valley at the clear-up on Saturday.

Abersychan councillor Chris Tew helped organise the clear-up after being contacted by the Flytipping and Litter Action Group who were clearing up litter in the area.

“We are trying to highlight the issue to stop fly-tipping in the area because we are having a nightmare with it,” he said.

“This fly-tipping had been in the valley for years.

“People drive up to the top and throw their rubbish down and they are ruining the countryside.

“It’s a beautiful valley and we want to keep it clear of litter for people to enjoy.”

Cllr Tew said there are also parts of old rusted cars down in the valley which they plan to clear up in the future.