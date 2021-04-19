BORIS Johnson has slammed plans for a breakaway European Super League competition involving some of the biggest names in world football.

The prime minister has said he will be working with football administrators to “make sure that this doesn’t go ahead in the way that it’s currently being proposed”.

The bombshell announcement came on Sunday that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Tottenham and six other European clubs have agreed to create a rival competition to the Champions League.

It is anticipated three more clubs will join the breakaway group as founding members, with the new competition, which will begin “as soon as practicable”, to eventually feature 20 teams.

Speaking to reporters on a campaign visit to Gloucestershire, Mr Johnson said: “I don’t like the look of these proposals.”

“We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn’t go ahead in the way that it’s currently being proposed,” he said.

“I don’t think that it’s good news for fans, I don’t think it’s good news for football in this country.”

Mr Johnson described the teams involved as more than just “great global brands”.

He said: “They’re also clubs that have originated historically from their towns, from their cities, from their local communities. They should have a link with those fans, and with the fan base in their community.

“So, it is very, very important that that continues to be the case.

“I don’t like the look of these proposals, and we’ll be consulting about what we can do.”

The proposal has support from investment bank JP Morgan, which will provide debt financing for the competition.

It is understood that it will underwrite around 6 billion US dollars (£4.3 billion) in loans for teams involved.

The plans would see the breakaway teams create a competition to rival the Champions League, but it would not feature relegation or promotion – leading to the accusations of a closed shop for the richest clubs.

Teams would play each other in midweek while still competing in their domestic leagues.