POLICE have closed a road while they deal with an "ongoing incident".
UPDATE: The road has now reopened.
The A4232 is closed between the Butetown Tunnels and the junction for Penarth.
Drivers are warned to avoid the area where possible and find alternative routes.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "The A4232 is currently closed between the Butetown Tunnels and the junction for Penarth, due to an ongoing incident.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes where possible."