DANI Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence could face a possible prison sentence after admitting to defrauding two pensioners out of more than £30,000.

The 25-year-old, who welcomed his first child with Love Island star, Dani in January entered guilty pleas to five charges of fraud at Portsmouth Crown Court today.

Kimmence admitted to five counts of fraud relating to offences involving men aged 90 and 80 in 2016 and 2018.

Kimmence pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud against Peter Martin totalling to £26,000 – Mr Martin has since died.

He also admitted a fifth charge against Peter Haynes of £7,927.

Craig Harris, defending, said of Kimmence: “He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.

“This is a case that crosses the custodial threshold but might be within a range which I argue could be suspended.

“Quite a lot has gone into this young man’s life in the last few years. He is seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused.”

The judge, Recorder Nicholas Haggan QC, warned the defendant that he could face jail when he is sentenced on June 11.

He told the defendant: “The offences to which you have pleaded guilty are serious offences, it’s accepted they cross the custodial threshold, and you are at risk of receiving a custodial sentence.

“Given you are young man of no previous convictions, I am going to order a sentencing report. I am going to grant you conditional bail.

“The fact I am granting you bail affords no indication as to what the sentence will be – you are at risk of a custodial sentence.”

Posting from hospital at the time of their child’s birth in January, Mr Kimmence’s partner Dani Dyer said: "After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021 Weighing 7 pound.

"We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely inlove and so grateful to be his mummy.

"Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day."