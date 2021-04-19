A NEWPORT home has been burgled by a group of men.
Gwent Police are investigating the burglary, in Friars Road.
A group of men broke into the home but fled when they were disturbed by the occupants.
The incident happened on April 12, at 10.30pm.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
READ MORE:
- Road closed by police for 'ongoing incident', avoid the area
- Do you recognise these bikers? Police appeal after dog hit and killed
- Coronavirus: latest news from Newport, Gwent and Wales
A spokesman said: "We’re investigating a burglary on Friars Road in Newport on Monday, April 12.
"Four to five men broke into a house at 10.30pm but fled when disturbed by the occupants.
"Nothing was taken but two doors were damaged.
"If you can help call us on 101, quoting 2100127007, or DM us."