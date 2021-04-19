WELSH rockers Feeder are gonna make it back to their hometown for a live concert.

The indie band, who formed in Newport back in 1994, will be rocking out at Tredegar Park this summer.

Frontman Grant Nicholas will be joined by bass player and comrade Taka Hirose at the live event (which will make a change from listening to your CD player-player-player-player-player).

Friday, July 9 won’t be just a day - it will be an opportunity for Feeder fans to rock out to live music at National Trust's Tredegar Park, with tickets going on sale on Tuesday, May 4.

Since forming in 1994, Feeder have released 10 studio albums, spanning early albums like Echo Park to Comfort of Sound and Renegades. Their latest album Tallulah (2019) was met with critical acclaim with the album peaking at number four on the UK album charts on release.

Three acts will support Feeder on the big day, including two Welsh artists.

Brighton indie band, The Magic Gang, whose second album – Death of a Party – was hailed by NME as ‘a timeless and genre-blurring record' will by hyping up the audience ahead of the headliner.

Plus Cardiff's retro rockstars, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, will take to the stage and Tom Auton & the Bottles Breakers will treat the audience to some disco-infused blues rock.

Don't feel the moment slip away - tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday, May 4, via www.newport-events.com

The concert will be at Tredegar Park, on Cardiff Road in Newport, on Friday, July 9.