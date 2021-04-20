AN ARSONIST set fire to a letterbox on the ground floor of a block of flats after earlier using a shovel to smash windows there.

Russell McGuire started the blaze at a complex owned by Melin Homes at Clearwell Court in the Bassaleg area of Newport, prosecutor Lowri Wynn Morgan said.

Judge Michael Fitton QC ordered a psychiatric report into the defendant and warned him be could being categorised as a dangerous offender.

That could lead to McGuire being handed an extended jail sentence for the protection of the public.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how defendant was high on drink and drugs when he the destroyed windows before starting the fire between February 8 and 9.

Miss Wynn Morgan said the offences happened after McGuire had an argument with a girlfriend he was in an “on-off relationship” with.

She told how officers put out the fire after being called to the scene.

The 36-year-old defendant then smeared faeces inside a Gwent Police van following his arrest.

The court was told how he had also caused criminal damage to his brother’s car the previous day.

McGuire, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to arson reckless as to whether life was endangered and criminal damage.

The damage caused to the property of the Melin Homes housing association was estimated at costing between £1,500 and £2,000.

The prosecutor said the defendant, of no fixed abode, had 22 previous convictions for 53 offences.

Judge Fitton QC said: “These offences were committed under the influence of alcohol and substances.”

She told Claire Pickthall, who was representing McGuire: “He strikes me as someone who quickly loses his temper.”

He ordered a psychiatric report to be prepared into her client and told the defendant he would be assessed for his potential dangerousness.

Judge Fitton adjourned the case and set a sentencing date of May 21.

McGuire was remanded in custody.