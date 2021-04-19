A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of pounds from a Gwent supermarket.
Claire Bevan, 48, of Coleridge Green, St Dials, Cwmbran, admitted theft from Morrisons in the town.
She was charged with stealing £20,000, but that amount is in dispute, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The offence was committed between February 2020 and this January.
Bevan’s sentence was adjourned by the judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, until May 25 for the preparation of a report.
The defendant was granted unconditional bail.