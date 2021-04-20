A WOMAN was fined more than £1,700 for breaching coronavirus lockdown regulations at Hallowe'en.
Zoe Davies, 36, of Bryn Aber, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was punished after she “contravened a requirement not to participate in a gathering in private”.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the offence took place at Windsor Place in Caerphilly on the evening of October 31.
Davies was ordered to pay £1,760 in a fine, a £176 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
The total amount of £2,021 must be paid by May 13.