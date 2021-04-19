SIR Keir Starmer was thrown out of a pub amid a Covid lockdown row with a furious pub landlord while visiting independent shops in Bath.

Landlord of The Raven pub, Rod Humphries, screamed “get out of my pub” as he was held back by the Labour Party leader’s security in a scene reminiscent of Peggy Mitchell’s years behind the bar in the Queen Vic.

“That man is not allowed in my pub,” Mr Humphries said as Keir Starmer was ushered back out onto the street.

Locals outside the pub watched on in disbelief as Mr Humphries challenged the Labour leader on the economy after the Covid lockdowns and showed him a graph, which Mr Starmer folded and put in his pocket.

Rod Humphris said he does not agree with coronavirus lockdowns.

The incident on Monday was captured on camera by reporters amid a visit to the city by Sir Keir to support West of England metro mayoral candidate Dan Norris ahead of the forthcoming elections.

On why he asked Sir Keir to leave, Mr Humphris later told the PA news agency: “I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

“I think he has utterly failed us as the leader of the opposition. He has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?

“Why have we just accepted lockdown? Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?”

The 54-year-old, who said he does not agree with coronavirus lockdowns, said: “He walked into my pub without asking and I threw him out. Or at least, I did my best to throw him out – his security got in the way.”

Sir Keir, who was wearing a black face mask while inside, left the pub following the confrontation, accompanied by members of his team.

Mr Humphris said he gave Sir Keir a "piece of my mind".

Mr Humphris said he gave Sir Keir a “piece of my mind”, adding: “I would say this to any politician – it’s not a partisan matter.”

The Labour Party press office said on Twitter that it would “not be amplifying” the footage of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer being confronted by the landlord.

The tweets said: “A clip circulating online shows Keir Starmer being confronted by someone spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not be amplifying it.

“Keir argued that our NHS staff have been working tirelessly to protect public health and that restrictions – while painful – have been absolutely necessary to save lives.”