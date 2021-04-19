A ROAD has been closed in Abergavenny due to a crash which has seen a woman taken to hospital for treatment.

Emergency services are at the scene on Holywell Road – which Gwent Police have said is closed in both directions.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Holywell Road, Abergavenny, shortly before 2pm today.

"A woman was taken to hospital for treatment."