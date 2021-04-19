A PONTYPOOL woodland has seen 15 hectares of grassland destroyed.

On Thursday, April 15, 15 hectares of grassland in Lasgarn Woods were damaged by wildfire. The fire continued to spread until it was extinguished by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service officers using specialist equipment.

It is unknown whether the fire was started deliberately, but the fire service suspect it to be so.

Some of the damage at Lasgarn Woods, Pontypool. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

In a statement, the service said: “Deliberately setting grass [fires] is irresponsible and unacceptable, but at a time of increased pressure, we need to work together and avoid putting further strain on Wales’ emergency services.

“We would urge anyone who has information on suspected deliberate fires, or who sees anything suspicious to contact 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you see a fire, or anyone starting a fire, please call 999 immediately.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are part of Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency taskforce of specialists from key agencies across Wales with the aim to reduce and eliminate the impact of grassfires across Wales.

Some of the damage at Lasgarn Woods, Pontypool. Picture: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

In the past two years, the force has attended more than 2,050 deliberate wildfires.

The force attributes this in part to the number of lockdown measures in place and they are keen to make sure everyone is able to enjoy the countryside safely, protecting the countryside, its wildlife and habitats.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s fire crime unit are working alongside the taskforce to educate and prevent wildfires by cutting fire break trails to reduce the spread of such fires.