A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he denied being involved in a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Newport.
Farah Hashi, 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges after he appeared before Judge Jeremy Jenkins at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Francis Drive, Newport, denied conspiracy to supply the class A drug between October 24, 2020 and February 4, 2021.
Hashi was represented by Lawrence Henderson and the prosecution by Heath Edwards.
The defendant was remanded in custody and his trial is due to take place in September.
